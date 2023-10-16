Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,125,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,253 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 1.03% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $333,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after buying an additional 3,914,135 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,336 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,492,000 after acquiring an additional 82,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,256,000 after purchasing an additional 739,269 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,340. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.92. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.11 and a 52-week high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

