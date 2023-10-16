Tiaa Fsb Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,673 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $186,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.16. 690,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,044. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.42 and its 200 day moving average is $214.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $182.29 and a one year high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.