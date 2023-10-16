Tiaa Fsb Purchases 28,115 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,107,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,115 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 2.01% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $328,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 418,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,236. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

