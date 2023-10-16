Tiaa Fsb Raises Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,848 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.12% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $80.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,609. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2091 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

