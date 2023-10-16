Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,920 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $42,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.23. The stock had a trading volume of 31,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,950. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $210.63 and a 52 week high of $264.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.12 and a 200 day moving average of $247.69.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

