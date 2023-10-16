Tiaa Fsb Sells 575,443 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,796,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575,443 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $82,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,116,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,350,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,650,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,116,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 836,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,634,000 after buying an additional 51,638 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSB remained flat at $29.26 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 298,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,104. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $29.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

