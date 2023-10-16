Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,188 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 1.17% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $33,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.09. 852,360 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2012 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

