Tobam Has $23.80 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tobam decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,835 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for about 1.8% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $23,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.81.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,329,493. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

