Tobam Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Tobam increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,843 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE WRB traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.98. 140,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,683. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $76.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.67%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.