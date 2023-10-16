Tobam Purchases 7,802 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Tobam raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for about 1.6% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Hershey were worth $21,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Hershey by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.65. The stock had a trading volume of 579,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,801. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $186.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,182 shares of company stock worth $667,450 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.81.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

