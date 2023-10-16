Tobam Sells 18,132 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Tobam trimmed its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,132 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.6% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $166.80. 145,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,240. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.20. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.47 and a 12-month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

