Tobam Sells 30,210 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Tobam lessened its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,210 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.07% of Baxter International worth $16,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Baxter International by 22.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Baxter International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 49.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 200,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 66,343 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 7.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Baxter International Trading Down 1.9 %

BAX stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,302. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $58.12.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is -20.49%.

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.