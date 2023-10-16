Tobam Sells 30,210 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Tobam lessened its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,210 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.07% of Baxter International worth $16,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Baxter International by 22.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Baxter International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 49.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 200,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 66,343 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 7.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
BAX stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,302. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $58.12.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is -20.49%.
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
