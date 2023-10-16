Tobam Sells 33,367 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tobam decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,367 shares during the quarter. Clorox makes up about 2.9% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tobam owned 0.19% of Clorox worth $37,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in Clorox by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,899,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Clorox by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in Clorox by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Clorox from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Clorox Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CLX traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.40. 184,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,029. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.89 and its 200-day moving average is $154.43. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $119.51 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 403.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

