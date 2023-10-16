Tobam Sells 37 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tobam cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $696,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

UNH traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $540.94. 1,439,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,569. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $499.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.18. The stock has a market cap of $501.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.