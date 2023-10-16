Tobam Sells 72,342 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,342 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises 2.5% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tobam owned 0.13% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $32,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO stock traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $144.33. The company had a trading volume of 283,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,008. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

