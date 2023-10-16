Tobam Sells 85,298 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tobam trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,298 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $15,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.26. The company had a trading volume of 205,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,571. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.03. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.