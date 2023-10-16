Tobam Trims Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Tobam cut its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,406 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets makes up 1.5% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tobam owned 0.13% of Cboe Global Markets worth $19,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,187,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $2,493,460. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $162.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.14.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

