Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Cut to C$26.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$26.75 to C$26.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPZ. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.75 to C$25.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Topaz Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.65.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPZ
Topaz Energy Stock Performance
Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of C$74.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.3597194 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Topaz Energy
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Topaz Energy
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.