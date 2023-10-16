Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Cut to C$26.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$26.75 to C$26.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPZ. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.75 to C$25.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Topaz Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.65.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TPZ traded up C$0.13 on Monday, reaching C$21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a current ratio of 8.76 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.79. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.76 and a 12-month high of C$24.49.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of C$74.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.3597194 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

