Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$25.25

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TPZ. Desjardins raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered Topaz Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$26.25 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.65.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

TSE TPZ traded up C$0.13 on Monday, reaching C$21.85. 71,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,673. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. The company has a market cap of C$3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 0.63. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.76 and a 12 month high of C$24.49.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$74.68 million for the quarter. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 4.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.3597194 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

