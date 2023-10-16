Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$77.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TOU. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$75.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$82.09.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TOU

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

TSE TOU traded up C$1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$71.35. 1,058,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,759. The stock has a market cap of C$24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$68.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.82. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$52.34 and a one year high of C$84.10.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 51.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.3508443 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.