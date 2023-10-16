Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$77.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on TOU. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$75.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$82.09.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TOU
Tourmaline Oil Price Performance
Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 51.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.3508443 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tourmaline Oil
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.