Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$78.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$75.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$82.09.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TOU

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 2.7 %

TOU stock traded up C$1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$71.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$52.34 and a 12 month high of C$84.10.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.28. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.3508443 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.