Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 30869466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Tower Resources Stock Down 8.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.19.
Tower Resources Company Profile
Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.
