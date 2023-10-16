Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.30. 972,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,027. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.42 and a 200 day moving average of $214.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.29 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

