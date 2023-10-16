Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 199 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of STIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.13. 158,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,673. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.71.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

