Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 850 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

General Mills Trading Up 0.4 %

GIS stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

