TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Stock Position Lowered by Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,894 shares during the quarter. TPG RE Finance Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.42% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

TRTX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.22. 64,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,710. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $483.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 110.25, a current ratio of 110.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -48.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

