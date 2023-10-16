Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 101 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $160.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.85.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

