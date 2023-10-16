Treasure Global (TGL) & Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) is one of 155 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Treasure Global to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Treasure Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treasure Global -16.90% -320.26% -175.63% Treasure Global Competitors -39.33% -204.16% -11.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Treasure Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treasure Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Treasure Global Competitors 740 3887 8371 228 2.61

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.33%. Given Treasure Global’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Treasure Global has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

0.2% of Treasure Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Treasure Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Treasure Global and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Treasure Global $69.41 million -$11.73 million -0.34 Treasure Global Competitors $17.10 billion $59.86 million -3.78

Treasure Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Treasure Global. Treasure Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Treasure Global has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treasure Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Treasure Global rivals beat Treasure Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Treasure Global Company Profile

Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

