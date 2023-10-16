Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 191510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Treasury Metals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$20.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Get Treasury Metals alerts:

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Treasury Metals Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath Project, Goldlund Project, and Miller Project. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.