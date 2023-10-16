Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Shares Gap Up to $21.91

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.91, but opened at $23.28. Trinity Industries shares last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 70,703 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 6.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $294,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,032,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 82,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,749,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 38.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 24,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

