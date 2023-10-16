Trust Co. of Virginia VA Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Waterford Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 79,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,271,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,162,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,347,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 238,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,273,000 after buying an additional 69,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $438.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,069. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $365.10 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $339.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.