Trust Co. of Virginia VA Cuts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.22. The company had a trading volume of 938,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $83.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

Read Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.