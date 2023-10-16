Trust Co. of Virginia VA Cuts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $102.87. 303,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,031. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.36 and a 52 week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

