Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $5.11 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.36. 355,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,132. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.45 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.