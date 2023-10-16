Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $8.48 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.76.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.04. 582,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

