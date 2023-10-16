Trust Co. of Virginia VA Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $62.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,280. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

