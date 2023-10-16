Trust Co. of Virginia VA Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $76.36. 1,393,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,094,110. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day moving average is $81.68.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

