Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 2,188 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Fastenal by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 593.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,323,000 after buying an additional 1,385,581 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 764.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,568,000 after buying an additional 1,107,677 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.23. 1,444,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,779. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fastenal

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.