Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 2,740 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 1.4% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 220,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 9.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,463. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.62 and its 200-day moving average is $162.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

