Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 331 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after buying an additional 997,389 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,875,000 after acquiring an additional 607,321 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $2.65 on Monday, hitting $234.15. The company had a trading volume of 351,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,044. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.04 and a 1 year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

