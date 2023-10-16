Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 50 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $277.69. 654,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,620. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.30.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.11.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

