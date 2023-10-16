Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 55 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock traded up $5.56 on Monday, hitting $198.49. The company had a trading volume of 386,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,094. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.29. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.92 and a 12-month high of $210.98.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.57.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

