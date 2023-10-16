Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 616 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $70.86. 227,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.49.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

