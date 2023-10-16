Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Purchases 19,869 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 15.4% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $61,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.7 %

MercadoLibre stock traded up $20.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,244.44. 45,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,459. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $792.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,306.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,263.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.