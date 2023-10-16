Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 97,111 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.9% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 427,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,667,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. DZ Bank raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $84.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,537,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,791,609. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.49. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $216.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

