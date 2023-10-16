Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 101,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 430,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Tuya Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.16 million and a PE ratio of -9.03.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya

About Tuya

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tuya in the second quarter worth $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the third quarter worth $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tuya by 345.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 54,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

