Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 101,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 430,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
Tuya Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.16 million and a PE ratio of -9.03.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tuya
Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
