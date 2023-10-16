Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $450,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 59.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 146,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $2,909,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Up 0.8 %

TWLO stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.05. The stock had a trading volume of 163,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,680. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $470,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 427,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,953,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,282 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.