U Power Limited’s (NASDAQ:UCAR) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

U Power’s (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 17th. U Power had issued 2,416,667 shares in its IPO on April 20th. The total size of the offering was $14,500,002 based on an initial share price of $6.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

U Power Stock Down 7.8 %

U Power stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.40. U Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCAR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of U Power during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in U Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of U Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

