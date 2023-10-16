UBS Group Cuts Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target to $39.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $83.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 29.77, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -0.91. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,027,583.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $1,280,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,479,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,583.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,413,700 and sold 64,728 shares worth $3,170,419. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,065,000 after purchasing an additional 537,776 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,383,000 after acquiring an additional 222,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,240,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 355,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 270.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,150 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

