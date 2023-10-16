Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of UNP traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.51. The stock had a trading volume of 235,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,537. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The firm has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.62.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

